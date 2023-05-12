Sheffield family's fundraiser after daughter's cancer diagnosis
A mother whose daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia days before turning six is fundraising for the hospital which cared for her.
Heidi Howson was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after mum Lucy noticed purple spots on her back.
Days later Heidi was was admitted to Sheffield Children's Hospital to start intensive chemotherapy.
Midwife Mrs Howson and her colleagues are raising money by taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.
Mrs Howson said Heidi spent her sixth birthday very ill as the treatment took its toll.
Being treated with chemotherapy in blocks, she also had to undergo regular surgery and suffered from mobility issues as well as speech problems and weight loss.
Mrs Howson said because of this she had been cared for a range of specialists at the hospital including Ward 6, the ear, nose and throat team as well as speech and language therapists, dietitians and physiotherapists.
Her latest tests showed treatment is working but Heidi is considered intermediate-high risk and treatment will continue for another two years.
Mrs Howson, from Handsworth, said: "Heidi's a strong little girl and won't give up even in the hardest times when she's feeling poorly from treatment. She knows she has to be poorly to get better.
"She talks about her leukaemia in such a practical way and is always wanting to learn about her own care and treatment."
She said her daughter "loves being on Ward 6" and added: "Sheffield Children's is a brilliant community of healthcare professionals and families.
"Without the support of wonderful families in similar situations, we wouldn't know how to cope."
As well as her midwifery colleagues, Mrs Howson will be joined by husband and Heidi's father Ryan and big brother Liam to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on 22 July.
She added: "You can't put a value on a child's life, and we'll never stop fundraising as a thank you to everyone who's supported us so far."
