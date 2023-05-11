Sheffield murder arrests as fatal stab victim, 19, is named
A teenager who was stabbed to death in Sheffield has been named by police as 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit.
He was attacked in Smelter Road Drive, Woodhouse on Monday afternoon and died at the scene, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A post-mortem examination revealed he had died of a single stab wound to the chest, officers said.
Three 17-year-old boys had since been arrested on suspicion of his murder, they added.
Det Ch Insp Phil Etheridge, leading the investigation, said officers were "continuing to work around the clock to bring those responsible to justice".
He added: "I would urge anybody with information that can help the investigation to please come forward.
"If you have CCTV that could have captured the incident, or if you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have captured it on dash cam, please get in touch."
