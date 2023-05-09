Five in court after protesters disrupt Doncaster race meeting
- Published
Five people have appeared in court in connection with a protest by animal rights activists at Doncaster Racecourse.
South Yorkshire Police said three women and two men were charged with intentionally or recklessly causing public nuisance.
The arrests came after reports of people on the course ahead of the 19:55 BST race on Saturday, the force said.
All five appeared at Doncaster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
They were bailed until a further hearing scheduled to take place at Sheffield Crown Court on 5 June.
Those charged are:
• Zara Verryt, 34, of Sheldon Road, Sheffield
• Johanna Grace, 26, of Twentywell Lane, Sheffield
• Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire
• Joshua Lane, 26, of North Street, Alfreton, Derbyshire
• Thomas Foy, 24, of Dannah Street, Ripley, Derbyshire
