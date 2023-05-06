Passenger, 26, dies after car crashes into Rotherham barrier
A 26-year-old man has died after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a roadside barrier in Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police say the man died when the grey Honda Civic he was in struck the barrier on Centenary Way shortly before midnight on Friday.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, the force said.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.
