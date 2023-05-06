Sheffield Town Hall to dazzle during Coronation concert
Sheffield Town Hall is to light up with projections, lasers and illuminations as part of the King Charles III Coronation concert on Sunday.
The venue is one of 10 places across the UK that will feature in "lighting up the nation", with the building set to be broadcast to a huge TV audience.
The concert will be screened in the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre.
Lisa Firth, of the city council, said she "can't wait for Sheffield to be on the world's stage" during the event.
Other locations involved in the concert, which starts at 20:00 BST, include Blackpool's seafront, Newcastle's Tyne Bridge, Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh, Cornwall's Eden Project and Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre.
Ms Firth, the council's director of parks, leisure, and libraries, said: "People from across Sheffield can come to the Peace Gardens and watch the concert, hopefully spotting themselves on TV when we're broadcast live from Windsor - being part of a big moment for the city."Lighting up the nation will be something that we will all remember for years to come."
