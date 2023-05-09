Airship company should use Doncaster Sheffield Airport, MP says
- Published
A Doncaster MP is calling for the company behind a plan to build airships in the city to base themselves at the former Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Nick Fletcher, who represents Don Valley for the Conservatives, wants Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) to build its new factory at the airport site.
The company confirmed it will start producing airships in Doncaster in 2024 and eventually employ 1,200 people.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport closed in late 2022 after 17 years in operation.
Airport owners Peel Group said the airport never made a profit, but Mr Fletcher said the site would be the ideal place to build the 90m (295ft) helium-filled airships thanks to recent investment in transport.
"The beauty with the airport is we have the links - like the new Yorkshire Way road," said Mr Fletcher.
"From there it is straight onto the motorway which is going to make it a lot easier for the company to bring the materials they need to the factory."
HAV chief executive Tom Grundy said their plan involves investing £310m at a site in Doncaster, but a number of locations are in contention.
"Our plan is to start work this year, we'll see aircraft in service with their first customers in 2026 or 2027," Mr Grundy said.
"We are working with partners including South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to select the best possible site."
Each aircraft would carry about 100 passengers at around 90mph (145km/h), but with a 90% reduction in carbon when compared with an aeroplane.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority has approved a £7m loan to support the company's development plans.
Oliver Coppard, the county's elected mayor, said: "We have a world-class cluster of companies working at the cutting edge of advanced manufacturing and green technology, so I'm genuinely excited that we can support HAV in their ambitions to build a sustainable aviation cluster here in Doncaster."
The location of the airship factory is expected to be announced in the summer.
The city's council is currently exploring options to buy the former airport site with a view to reopening it.
What are HAV's modern airships?
Each Airlander 10 will carry around 100 passengers suspended in a cabin below a giant helium balloon.
They'll travel at speeds of about 90mph (145km/h), but emit up to 90% less carbon than a traditional aeroplane.
A Spanish airline has already placed orders, with one aircraft a month due to be built at the new Doncaster factory where 1200 people will work from 2024.
Airship technology dates back a century, but modern versions are filled with non-flammable helium instead of hydrogen.
