Local election results 2023: Labour retain control of Barnsley
- Published
Labour have retained control of Barnsley Council after gaining seats from independents.
With the results of 11 out of 21 wards declared, the party had won four seats from independents and held four others.
It means Labour have already secured a majority of the 63 seats on the council. The Liberal Democrats held two seats in the early result declarations.
Independent councillor Jake Lodge was re-elected in Worsborough. Full results are expected by 15:00 BST.
Labour have gained seats from independents in Dearne South, Monk Bretton and Stairfoot.
The party had 46 councillors going into 4 May's election and looks to be on course to increase its dominance in the South Yorkshire town.
