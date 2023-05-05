Sheffield City Council's Labour leader Terry Fox to stand down
- Published
The Labour leader of Sheffield City Council, Terry Fox, is to stand down from his role, the BBC understands.
Mr Fox has led the council since 2021 but has been under pressure to resign in the wake of a report into the city's tree-felling saga.
An internal report seen by the BBC said a campaign improvement board would be "overseeing group matters for the foreseeable future".
The news comes ahead of the authority's election results being announced.
The report revealed that Sheffield was one of a number of areas in the country under the control of a campaign improvement board set up by the national Labour Party.
Labour currently hold 39 of the 84 seats in Sheffield and has been in a three-way coalition with the Liberal Democrats and Green Party for the past 12 months.
BBC Radio Sheffield Political Reporter Lucy Ashton said Mr Fox was expected to stay on as leader until a replacement is selected later this month.
This is a perfect example of local versus national issues when people go out to elect their councils.
Labour might well be taking control of authorities across the country - but in Sheffield they are losing their leader.
It sounds like Terry Fox is being asked, nicely at first, to resign. Then Labour nationally says it will pick the Labour Group Leader in Sheffield.
This all comes before a vote is even counted in Sheffield - the timing is interesting. Labour seems keen to get ahead of this before the story becomes one about them failing to take control of the city. They need four seats to fully control Sheffield - they're not confident they can do it.
In March, the publication of the report into the council's handling of the tree-felling work prompted calls for Mr Fox to resign.
Thousands of trees were felled as part of a £2.2bn street improvement project, sparking public anger and protests.
The independent inquiry into the controversial saga was drawn up by former UN humanitarian chief Sir Mark Lowcock.
It found that Sheffield City Council's actions "amounted to a serious and sustained failure of strategic leadership" and said it had been "dishonest".
The leaked report cited the saga as one of the reasons the party has been failing locally after losing its majority on the council in 2021.
Labour is expected to decide who will take over from councillor Fox in the coming weeks.
It is understood that other appointments will also be made and overseen by Labour's National Executive Committee.
Mr Fox became leader following Julie Dore who stepped down after about a decade at the helm. He has been a councillor for 22 years over three separate terms.
