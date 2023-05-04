Sheffield United reveal Premier League promotion parade plans
- Published
Sheffield United will celebrate their promotion to the Premier League with an open-top bus parade through the city.
Players and coaching staff will leave Bramall Lane at 17:30 BST on 11 May to arrive at Sheffield Town Hall at about 18:30 for a civic reception.
The Blades sealed automatic promotion back to the Premier League last month after two years in the Championship.
Lord Mayor of Sheffield Sioned-Mair Richards said the parade would be a chance to celebrate the team's success.
Fans are expected to line the route from Bramall Lane to the city centre, with full details of any road closures to be released in due course, while a "traffic-free fanzone" will be in place outside the Town Hall.
Ms Richards said: "Congratulations to Sheffield United on their promotion. The victory parade is a fantastic opportunity for the team and fans to come together to celebrate the team's success and we will be honoured to host the Blades at the Town Hall.
"I'd like to remind fans to respect the city, each other and security staff if they're coming into the city centre to watch the victory parade."
United's chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis, added: "Our thanks to Sheffield City Council for affording us the opportunity to celebrate our achievement with the people of the city.
"No doubt it will be a special event, we hope thousands of Unitedites will turn out to enjoy the moment with the players and management staff who have worked tremendously hard to secure this promotion."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.