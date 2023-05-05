Consultation over Doncaster anti-social behaviour order
The public is being asked to comment on plans to extend anti-social behaviour restrictions in a city centre.
A Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for Doncaster began in 2107 and was renewed in 2020 and is due to expire in November.
The current order prohibits begging, loitering and drinking and taking drugs in the centre of the city.
City of Doncaster Council has asked for feedback on whether another PSPO is needed and what it should include.
According to the council's website, the order sees the council, police and local homelessness and drug charities "work together to address issues of concern".
Dan Swaine, Director of Economy and Environment, said: "We want the public to have their say on where they live and the measures in place to tackle behaviours which can negatively affect the city centre.
"We already work with our partners to offer wide ranging support services for vulnerable people with complex lives as well as issues such as homelessness / rough sleeping, drug and alcohol misuse, mental ill-health, anti-social behaviour and begging.
"The existing PSPO was widely supported and something most residents who took part in the consultation said they wanted to see in the city centre.
"We now would like to hear from as many people as possible and would strongly encourage people to complete our online survey."
As well as the survey the council is running a series of drop-in sessions to discuss the possible extension.
