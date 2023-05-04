Polls open for South Yorkshire local elections
Polling stations have opened across South Yorkshire for the local elections.
Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
Elections are taking place in Barnsley, for 21 of the 63 seats, and in Sheffield, with 29 of the 84 council seats up for grabs.
People will need to show photo ID before being allowed to vote at the local elections.
Counting in both local elections will begin on Friday with results expected later the same day.
