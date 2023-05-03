Rare red howler monkey born at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Red howler monkey and babyYorkshire Wildlife Park
The new arrival will spend the next few months clinging to its mother, Tila
By Chloe Laversuch
A rare red howler monkey has been born at a wildlife park in Yorkshire.

The primate was born on 29 April at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park and keepers said it was still too early to tell the sex of the baby.

Seen clinging to its mum, Tila, the vocal Venezuelan red howler, joins sister Pabla, who was born in 2021.

Greg Clifton, the park's primate team leader, said the baby was doing well, adding: "It is an important birth for this rare species."

Named after their loud cries, red howlers can live up to 20 years in the wild, but have become increasingly rare due to hunting and habitat destruction.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is home to the only red howler monkeys in England and Pabla's birth less than two years ago was believed to have been the first of its kind in the UK.

Mr Clifton said: "We are extremely excited to welcome a new red howler baby at the park for the second time in under two years."

Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Red howler monkeys are named after their loud cries and originate from South America

