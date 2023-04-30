Man hit by car in Sheffield while crossing road
A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car as he crossed the road.
The pedestrian was struck on Hoyle Road in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield at about 22:55 BST on Saturday.
South Yorkshire Police said the man in his 40s was crossing the road near a tram stop when he was hit by the car, leaving him with life-threatening head injuries.
The force said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.
