Local elections 2023: Can Labour win back control of Sheffield?
Since May 2022, Sheffield City Council has been run by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party in an at times fractious three-way coalition. Labour is hoping to regain control of the authority in Thursday's election - but voting will take place after months of controversy and contentious policies.
For years Labour enjoyed a comfortable majority on Sheffield City Council.
But the party has lost seats in the town hall at the last five elections - and, since 2021, has been forced to share power with the Green Party as well as, for the past 12 months, the Liberal Democrats.
Labour currently hold 39 of the 84 seats, the Lib Dems 29 and the Greens 14. The Conservatives have just one councillor and one seat is held by an independent.
The party hope promising national polling is a sign it can claw back the four seats its needs to reclaim a majority in the council chamber.
But YouGov has said the race in Sheffield between Labour and the Lib Dems is too close to call, while the pollsters suggested the city's Greens would also perform strongly
The election will take place in the wake of a number of controversies and contentious policies which could influence voting - including a damning report into the tree-felling fiasco, the launch of Sheffield's clean air zone, and traffic schemes which have angered some motorists and traders.
Terry Fox, the council's Labour leader, faced calls to resign in March after Sir Mark Lowcock's inquiry heavily criticised the authority's "flawed" plan to remove and replace street trees.
Labour has also come under fire over the issue from both its coalition partners during the election campaign, while a protester arrested during demonstrations over the felling is standing as an independent candidate.
Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Sheffield's Lib Dems, claimed there was "a huge issue of trust, truth and transparency after the Laycock report" and said Sheffield was "crying out for new leadership".
Douglas Johnson, leader of Sheffield's Greens, said his party's role in the council administration over the last two years had seen the authority take "important new steps" in the "the way we look after the climate, look after nature around us" and to "make sure it's not just bulldozed out of existence".
But some of those environmental steps have met with vocal opposition - with small businesses warning the clean air zone could put their futures at risk and complaining of difficulty accessing council support.
The Lib Dems have sought to distance themselves from the implementation of the £10-a-day charges for polluting vehicles, pointing out the measures were agreed by the previous Labour-Green administration, while Sheffield's sole Conservative councillor, Louis Chinchen, has called for the "poorly designed" scheme to be reviewed.
Labour, meanwhile, has made public transport a key plank of its campaign - promising to work with South Yorkshire's Labour mayor Oliver Coppard to bring trams and buses back under public control.
It also hopes discontent about the cost-of-living crisis presided over by the national Conservative government will translate to local support for Keir Starmer's party. Mr Fox said: "We know how tough that is for people and we're telling them how we're working with free school meal vouchers and also how we're doing with the warm places but also how we're trying to grow this local economy."
In last year's election several wards - including Beighton, Crookes and Crosspool, and Graves Park - were won by just dozens of votes. It means small swings in a handful of areas could shift the balance of power this week.
The view from a marginal ward
Graves Park saw one of Sheffield's tightest races in the May 2022 election, with Lib Dem Steve Ayris beating Labour's second placed Edd Mustill by just 90 votes.
It is in wards such as this - where the Lib Dems hold all three seats - that Labour must make gains if it is to reclaim full control of Sheffield's council.
Nurses Ben Harvey, 54, and Sarah Hinch, 50, both said they had been impressed by the council's approach to transport and traffic.
"You've just got to push things forward. People have got to drive cars less," said Mr Harvey, who added he supported Labour's commitment to bringing transport under public control.
Ms Hinch said she was in favour of schemes to encourage cycling - such as the closure of Little London Road, which has been controversial among some drivers.
But she suggested the fate of the council-owned Rose Garden Cafe, which closed in July last year due to structural concerns, could prove to be a key issue locally. The Lib Dems have campaigned to protect the building, and thousands of people have signed a petition calling for it to be repaired rather than demolished.
But for some voters it is the national picture which will decide which box they put a cross in on 4 May.
Luke Harris, 34, a teacher taking his three children to the Graves Park playground, described himself as a "tribal" Labour supporter.
"I never forgave the Lib Dems for the coalition government," he said, adding he felt some affinity with the Greens but "it feels like a wasted vote".
Anita Melsom, 77, said she had "always been Labour" but had grown disillusioned with the party over its suspension of former leader Jeremy Corbyn.
For the first time in her life, she does not plan on voting in Thursday's election.
"I've lost heart in it all," said Ms Melsom. "I've always thought on principle [voting] is something you should do, but there's nobody I believe in."
Her daughter Natasha Melsom, 42, said she usually supported Labour in national elections but felt inclined to support the Greens locally.
"I like their belief systems and the fact they are really trying to make a difference in the environment," she added. "It's nice to give them a chance - they are the underdog."
Others, however, feel whoever holds power in Sheffield will make little difference.
Kay Robinson, 57, and Paul Newton, 58, walking their dog in Graves Park, both said they would not be voting on Thursday.
"I vote in general elections but local there's no point because you're still ruled by the government anyway," said Ms Robinson. "They decide how much money we get. All this levelling-up rubbish, it's a load of..."
Mr Newton said: "They're all the same as each other. I'm 58 and nowt's ever changed."
Asked what could win their support, however, both turned quickly to the one local issue.
"Bins," said Ms Robinson. "Look around this park, how many can you see?"
The candidates for Graves Park are: Thomas Atkin (Green), Liam Ball (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition), Christopher Garratt (Conservative), Mohammed Mahroof (Lib Dem) and Amy Mount (Labour).
