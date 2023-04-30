QR technology used to tell story of Doncaster beauty spot
Visitors to a South Yorkshire beauty spot will be able to learn more about the area by accessing audio recordings using QR (quick response) codes.
The initiative is one of a series of improvements being made to the Crags in Denaby Main as part of a council programme to improve open spaces.
Other work includes improving footpaths, signage and seating.
The codes will be sited on carved wooden totem poles, which will also be used to mark the trails.
Each QR code will link to a different story, or personal reflection of the site, scripted by the Friends of the Crags and recorded by local resident Neal Fitzgerald.
The recordings will also be accessible directly on the City of Doncaster Council's website.
Councillor and civic mayor Ian Pearson, who represents the local area, said: "We know that parks and green spaces are really important to people in Doncaster and that being outside and around nature does wonders for people's health and wellbeing.
"We want to make sure that Doncaster's parks and green spaces are welcoming, attractive and provide the best opportunities for residents and communities to enjoy them."
'Unique and historic place'
According to those involved in the project, the rocky outcrops were vital to local transport, communication and defence, including being used as a Roman lookout and signalling post and accommodating a railway to transport limestone.
An excavation in 1878 also led to the discovery of mammoth bones.
Tony Sellars, chair of the friend's group, said: "We're delighted to see the investments being made at the Crags to help secure its future as a unique and historic place within Doncaster.
"The Friends of the Crags were pleased to share their memories and knowledge of the Crags through their recordings, along with other written local knowledge and we hope that visitors will appreciate them."
