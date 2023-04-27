Jack Ritchie death: Addict's parents say gambling plans not enough
- Published
Parents of a gambling addict who took his own life have said stronger action is still needed despite new proposals to tackle the dangers of betting.
Liz and Charles Ritchie, from Sheffield, set up a charity to raise awareness of the harm and suicide risk of gambling after Jack's death in 2017.
Mrs Ritchie welcomed new government plans to make gambling safer but said "much more needs to happen".
She added: "We won't stop until the deaths do."
The white paper on gambling, which was published on Thursday, marks the biggest shake-up of regulation in the sector for nearly 20 years.
It said gambling companies would be forced to step up checks "to better protect even those unable to afford small losses".
The proposals include a consultation on stake limits of between £2 and £15 per spin for online slot machines.
The government also announced a new statutory levy which would see gambling companies required to fund more research, education and treatment programmes.
Mrs Ritchie welcomed some of the proposals but said the plans were just the beginning.
"After a long fight we've won concessions on some of the key areas but so much more needs to happen to reduce the horrendous harm caused by one of the most loosely regulated gambling industries in the world," she said.
"We've won the argument against a powerful gambling lobby but this is just the beginning.
"There's another family devastated by gambling suicide every day."
Mr Ritchie called for a gambling advertising ban, as well as a greater reduction in stake sizes to protect people.
He added: "Only then will we be able to see a real reduction in the deaths caused by gambling."
Will Prochaska, strategy director of the charity Gambling with Lives, said the reforms must be made with urgency.
He said: "We welcome the government finally acting, but nothing has changed yet.
"We desperately need the Gambling Commission to enact these reforms and not drag their feet."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.