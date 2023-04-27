Full Monty: First images of new TV series released
The first images of the new Full Monty TV series have been released ahead of its premiere later this year.
The 1997 movie followed a group of Sheffield steelworkers who formed a strip act after falling on hard times.
Filmed in and around Sheffield the series will feature original cast members Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber and Steve Huison as well as the original screenwriter Simon Beaufoy.
The show will air on Disney+ in June.
According to Disney the series will follow the same group as "as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield, and society's crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors".
Beaufoy said: "It has been one of the great joys of my writing career to reunite this eccentric, irrepressible family of Sheffield men and women and see how 25 years, seven prime ministers, and 100 broken political promises have affected their lives."
Filming crews were spotted in Sheffield in May 2022, with filming taking place at a house and Gleadless Valley Church.
As well as catching up with the original characters, a host of news faces will feature including Talitha Wing who will play Robert Carlyle's character Gaz's teenage daughter, Destiny Schofield.
Other actors set to appear are Sheffield-born Paul Clayton, Lesley Sharp, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary.
Co-writer Alice Nutter said: "Entering the Monty world, where community, friends and family step in when the state has so abysmally failed, has been a great personal reminder of what is good about the world we live in. The series has been a pleasure and a privilege to write on."
