Doncaster mother pleads to see boy again after kidnap claims
A mother is pleading with her partner to bring their son home after she claims he was kidnapped in Portugal.
Rebecca Jones returned to Doncaster following a family holiday in August 2022 with one of her two sons.
Their father Andrew Pearson stayed in Portugal with their other son Jayden, claiming there were issues with their boarding passes.
Ms Jones said contact between Mr Pearson had been brief and she had not spoken with her son in seven months.
Pleading with Mr Pearson to return home with Jayden, she said: "Please Andy, let the boys be together. Let me be a mum to Jayden and you will always be their dad, no matter what."
The case has been treated as two missing people by international authorities including Interpol, Ms Jones said.
"It was little contact, but it was still there. We were sending him money to survive, eat and stuff, because he said he had no money," she added.
She first realised her son may not be coming home on 14 September when the pair failed to return to the UK and her number had been blocked by Mr Pearson.
Despite frantic efforts to contact them, she reported them missing a few days later.
In the coming months, Ms Jones said she had spoken to her former partner a handful of times, mainly over WhatsApp or email.
'Distressing for the family'
It was after posters of the pair were plastered in the Nazare region in the west of the country that Mr Pearson got back in touch to complain about them.
"He sent emails when the posters went up, said it was ruining his life out there," she said.
A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the government was "supporting the parent of a British child reported missing in Portugal".
Police in Portugal were contacted by the BBC but have not yet responded.
Mr Pearson was also contacted by the BBC, but has not replied.
South Yorkshire Police, who are treating the pair as missing people, said: "We understand how distressing this is for the family and have been in frequent contact with them. We continue to support the investigation and work with the relevant authorities to help with their inquiries."
