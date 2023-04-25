Jermaine Richards: Life for killer who ran down man with his own car
- Published
A man who deliberately ran over a grandfather with his own car after he was refused a lift has been jailed for life for his murder.
David Ford, 62, suffered catastrophic injuries in the attack in Sheffield, on 3 September 2022, and died in hospital.
He and his son Ryan had been about to set off on a fishing trip when Richards approached them demanding a lift.
Richards, from Sheffield, was sentenced to at least 26 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.
Mr Ford's widow, Deborah, told the court: "The fact he went out fishing one day and never came home has caused such a shock to me that I cannot accept it".
Mr Ford and his son were loading fishing gear into his car in St John's Road at 05:45 BST when they were approached by Richards, who demanded a lift to Manor Park and grew aggressive when he was refused.
Richards punched Ryan Ford before the elder Mr Ford intervened, at which point Richards climbed into another man's car and demanded he drive away.
David Ford then approached Richards, who got out of the car and attacked him and his son, continuing to beat them both even as they lay on the ground.
Richards then took Mr Ford's car and drove several hundred metres away before turning round, running him over and driving away.
'Unimaginable agony'
Mr Ford's widow said she would "never forget" being told by doctors that her husband had died and son was injured.
In a statement to the court, she added: "Dave's shoes are still on my doormat at home and his coat is hung up by the front door. I cannot move them because if I did so I would have to accept that he is gone. I cannot do this."
Judge Jeremy Richardson praised the "enormous dignity" Mr Ford's family showed during the trial.
He added: "It's unimaginable the agony they have faced emotionally as a result of this, including Ryan Ford, who witnessed the cruel death of his father."
A jury found Richards, of Wordsworth Avenue, Southey Green, guilty of murder and wounding with intent on 27 March.
He was cleared of racially abusing two police officers.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.