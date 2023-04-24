Mastermind winner backed by specialist subject star Ricky Gervais
A Mastermind finalist who chose BBC sitcom Extras as his specialist subject has been crowned victor after support from the comedy's star Ricky Gervais.
Stuart Field, from Sheffield, scored a total of 28 points to become the contest's 2023 champion.
Wishing Mr Field luck, Gervais joked: "It's not the winning, it's the taking part. Although, if you don't win you're technically a loser."
Mr Field said Mastermind was "the only thing" he had ever wanted to win.
He had waited more than 20 years to apply to Mastermind and his success in Monday's Grand Final was the result of two decades of preparation and quizzing, both at home and locally, according to the BBC.
Mr Field correctly answered all 15 questions he faced about Extras, as well as 13 on general knowledge, to win the Mastermind glass bowl.
He said: "When I was told I had won, the feeling was utterly astonishing.
"The bowl is now easily my most-prized possession, as I know how hard I worked to win it.
"Over the last 20 years, I have put in thousands and thousands of hours of quiz 'work' at home, although it has never seemed like work as it has been a labour of love for me," he added.
Mr Field's win follows 2022 champion Alice Walker, from Derbyshire, who became the oldest female Mastermind champion when she triumphed in the show at the age of 66.
The show's host Clive Myrie said: "Huge congratulations go to new Mastermind champion Stuart on a fantastic win."
Test yourself
On his way to the Mastermind crown, Stuart Field correctly answered these questions about Extras. Can you? Answers below.
1. Scenes from one episode in the first series had to be filmed a month before production was due to begin in order to accommodate the availability of which guest star?
2. What's the name of the club which Andy visits on the recommendation of Barry off EastEnders, who says its where the cast of the soap used to go to avoid the public?
3. A newspaper photograph shows Andy and his new friend Jonathan Ross having fun at Ross's house, which according to Andy is in which English seaside town?
4. When a new neighbour named Cathy moves into Andy's apartment block, he tells her that he lives on the second floor at what number?
5. When Andy is befriended by a fellow extra played by Steve Speirs, he is decidedly underwhelmed to be invited round on a Sunday afternoon to watch a DVD of what film?
Answers: 1. Samuel L. Jackson, 2. Castro's, 3. Swanage, 4. Twenty-one, 5. Vera Drake
