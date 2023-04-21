King's award for Sheffield company Green Estate
A company in Sheffield which has regenerated derelict land into a sustainable landscape has been recognised by the King.
The Green Estate Community Interest Company has transformed 2.4 acres (42 hectares) of land and heritage buildings in the Manor area.
It has a turnover of £3m and employs 70 people and has more than 40 volunteers.
The Kings Award for Enterprise recognises its work in sustainable development.
Chief executive Roz Davies said there was "no better way" to mark their 20th anniversary.
"We're deeply rooted in our community and this incredible award reflects two decades of hard work."
She said Sheffield was "a tale of two cities" with the communities on the east side of the city not having the same life opportunities as those in the west.
"Together we've shown the art of the possible in growing engaging, adaptive and resilient urban places in more disadvantaged areas and we believe that every community deserves and needs to have access to good quality green spaces and sustainable enterprise opportunities like ours."
Green Estate was originally set up as a heritage and environment regeneration project by the Manor and Castle Development Trust and the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust and supported by Sheffield City Council.
Since 2003 the social enterprise has transformed waste land into the Green Flag Award winning Manor Fields Park and has restored heritage buildings such as Manor Lodge, where Mary Queen of Scots was once imprisoned.
Other improvements include Manor Oaks, a wedding and events centre, a green waste recycling unit and a collective of community enterprises.
It has also developed meadow seed mixes and turf which are sold across the UK and internationally.
Ms Davies added: "The King personally approved our award and that is recognition of how far we've come and what can be achieved with the right resources and determination."
