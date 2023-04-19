Two arrested after man stabbed in chest in Doncaster
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in South Yorkshire.
Emergency services were called to Sussex Street in Balby, Doncaster, at around 18:15 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 40s was found with a stab wound to his chest, according to South Yorkshire Police.
A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and remain in police custody, a force spokesperson said.
The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
