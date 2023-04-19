Pet dog killed in attack by two other dogs near Rotherham
A pet dog has died after being attacked by two other dogs near Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police said a woman was walking her two dogs over fields between Maltby and Braithwell when she encountered a man with three dogs.
Two of the man's dogs, both described as black and a cross between a lurcher and a bulldog, attacked one of the woman's dogs. He also had a cream puppy with him, the force said.
The woman's dog, five-year-old Tadi, died of his injuries.
Police said they were looking to speak to the man, who left the scene without giving the woman his contact details.
He was described as white, aged between 35 and 45, with dark hair and of medium build.
