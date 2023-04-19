Operation Stovewood: Nine men in court on child sex abuse charges
Nine men from Rotherham and Sheffield have appeared in court to face child sexual abuse charges.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the offences of rape, indecent assault and trafficking are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2008.
All nine appeared before magistrates in Sheffield on Wednesday, with the men released on bail.
A further court hearing will take place at Sheffield Crown Court on 17 May, the NCA said.
Operation Stovewood is the NCA's inquiry into historic child sex abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
The charged men are:
- Mohammed Amar, 41, of Elizabeth Way, Rotherham, charged with two counts of indecent assault
- Mohammed Siyab, 43, of Stevenson Drive, Rotherham, charged with two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and one of trafficking
- Omar Mahmood, 36, of Grosvenor Road, Rotherham, charged with two counts of rape
- Yasser Ajaib, 38, of Walter Street, Rotherham, charged with one count of indecent assault
- Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 48, of Richard Street, Rotherham, charged with two counts of rape
- Abid Sadiq, 42, of Rotherham, charged with three counts of rape and one of indecent assault
- Tahir Yasin, 37, of Burngreave Street, Sheffield, charged with six counts of rape
- Ramin Bari, 36, of Batemore Road, Sheffield, charged with four counts of rape
- Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 41, of Rotherham, charged with two counts of rape and two of indecent assault
