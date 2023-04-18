Sheffield shooting: Five arrests in Abdullah Hassan murder inquiry
- Published
Five people have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Abdullah Hassan in Sheffield.
Mr Hassan, 25, was shot on Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley, shortly after 01:30 BST on 9 April.
On Monday, police detained three men, aged 44, 28 and 26, on suspicion of murder. A fourth man, 26, was held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
On Tuesday, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. Two of the men have since been freed on bail.
South Yorkshire Police has renewed its appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.
The victim died shortly after he was discovered by police officers and a post-mortem examination found he died from a single gunshot wound.
A statement from Mr Hassan's family said his death had caused them "very deep sadness and hurt".
It read: "He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.
