Birmingham City fans sought after Sheffield United football violence
Birmingham City fans suspected of being involved in football violence following a game with Sheffield United are being sought by police.
The violence, which happened following the 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane, led to "extensive damage" being caused to buildings near the ground, police said.
The disorder happened between 17:00 and 17:50 BST on 1 October 2022.
Images have been released of people who could help officers, South Yorkshire Police said.
All the men pictured are believed to be Birmingham City fans, the force added.
Reports can be made by calling 101, or on South Yorkshire Police's online portal.
