Birmingham City fans sought after Sheffield United football violence

Four pictures of menSouth Yorkshire Police
The men pictured could help police with their investigation into violence following a game in October 2022

Birmingham City fans suspected of being involved in football violence following a game with Sheffield United are being sought by police.

The violence, which happened following the 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane, led to "extensive damage" being caused to buildings near the ground, police said.

The disorder happened between 17:00 and 17:50 BST on 1 October 2022.

Images have been released of people who could help officers, South Yorkshire Police said.

South Yorkshire Police
Violence flared after the game with Sheffield United
South Yorkshire Police
There was damage to buildings near Sheffield United's football ground on Bramall Lane

All the men pictured are believed to be Birmingham City fans, the force added.

Reports can be made by calling 101, or on South Yorkshire Police's online portal.

