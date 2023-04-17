South Yorkshire: Motorists warned of overnight lane closures on M1
Five weeks of essential maintenance work is due to begin on a bridge carrying traffic over the M1 in South Yorkshire.
The bridge at Hood Hill on the A6135 is being assessed to reduce the need for reactive repairs in future, National Highways said.
The work will involve concrete testing on the structure and work on the carriageway and verges.
A series of overnight closures and diversions will be in place.
National Highways said work would take place Monday to Friday, between 20:00 and 06:00 BST, with lane closures on the M1 in both directions underneath the bridge.
For safety reasons, the M1 southbound entry slip road from the A616 at junction 35a would also be closed, a spokesperson said.
Diversions would be in place for southbound traffic to access the M1, they added.
