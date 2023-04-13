Marcia Grant: Killed woman was much-loved foster carer
- Published
Marcia Grant was a "much-loved" foster carer who was "a kind, generous lady", a council has said in a tribute to her.
Mrs Grant died after being hit by her own car in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on 5 April. A boy, 12, appeared in court this week charged with murder.
Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, paid tribute to the 60-year-old at a meeting on Wednesday.
He said she was "well-known, much-loved and highly-respected".
Mrs Grant was found seriously injured on Hemper Lane and died at the scene, police said.
Mr Read said Mrs Grant was a Sheffield resident, "but one of our much loved foster carers".
It is thought she had fostered in the borough for about six years.
"Not only did Marcia provide endless love and care to vulnerable children when they needed it most, sharing her time and considerable experience to nurture and support fellow foster carers, like us, I know the fostering community are devastated by her loss," Mr Read added.
Foster carers across the borough would be supported following her death, he added.
"I can only begin to imagine what Marcia's family and friends are going through. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.
"Our foster carers are heroes who selflessly open up their homes and their hearts to give children the best possible start in life."
On Wednesday, the boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared in court charged with murder and possessing a bladed article.
He was remanded into custody ahead of a potential trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 14 August.
