Sheffield United: Lifelong Blades fan on century of supporting club
- Published
A 100-year-old Sheffield United fan has been recognised for his life-long support of his boyhood club.
Roy Ashton has supported The Blades since he was four years old when his dad used to lift him over the Bramall Lane turnstiles.
At the Championship club's game against Wigan Athletic on Friday, he was presented with a shirt and met with players.
He said it had been "wonderful" to be appreciated by the club.
The World War Two veteran has supported Sheffield United for 96 years and continues to be a season ticket holder.
The only games he missed were during the war when he was posted overseas.
Before then, he said he remembered watching Arsenal beat United in the 1936 FA Cup Final at Wembley.
"All our family's been United-ites, apart from my wife. Her dad was a Wednesday-ite, but it's not made any difference to her," he said.
On Friday, he was the club's guest of honour and was presented with a shirt marking the occasion. He also met players, including defender Chris Basham.
Roy's son, Ian, said his father tries to go to every game, dragging his family out even when it is pouring with rain, or means trudging through the snow.
"It's just ingrained within him, he goes to every game."
Roy said his day was "brilliant, thank you very, very much".
