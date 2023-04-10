Man found in Sheffield street died from single gunshot wound
A 25-year-old man who died after being found injured on a street suffered a single gunshot wound, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police said the man died shortly after officers went to Callow Drive in Sheffield's Gleadless Valley at about 01:30 BST on Sunday.
Appealing for witnesses, the force said his death was being treated as murder.
Det Ch Insp Philip Etheridge said extensive inquiries had been carried out and "those living locally will have seen an increased police presence".
A force representative said a post-mortem examination had established a single gunshot wound caused the man's death and his family were being supported by specially-trained officers.
Det Ch Insp Etheridge confirming the cause of his death would "do little to ease the concerns and worries within the community.
However, he added that officers were "working tirelessly and meticulously" to investigate the man's death "and bring those responsible to justice".
