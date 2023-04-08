Sheffield: Boy, 12, in court charged with murder of woman hit by car
A 12-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a grandmother who died when she was hit by a car in Sheffield.
Marcia Grant was found seriously injured in Hemper Lane, in the Greenhill area, at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday and died at the scene.
The 60-year-old was described as "a pillar of her community" by her family.
The child, who cannot be named due to his age, was remanded into youth detention on Saturday.
The boy, who appeared at Sheffield Youth Court, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.
The defendant was told his case would be heard at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mrs Grant has yet to be formally identified but her family released a statement through South Yorkshire Police on Friday.
They said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.
"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit."
