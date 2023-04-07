Sheffield: Boy, 12, charged with murder of woman hit by car
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of grandmother who died when she was hit by a car in Sheffield.
Marcia Grant, 60, was found seriously injured in the Greenhill area of the city at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday and died at the scene.
The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, South Yorkshire Police said.
Mrs Grant was described as a "warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community" in a family statement.
"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit," they said.
The family asked for privacy while they tried to cope with "this enormous loss".
A number of floral tributes to Mrs Grant have been left outside a property on Hemper Lane in Sheffield, where the driveway has been cordoned off with police tape.
One message read: "She was a beautiful soul."
South Yorkshire Police echoed the family's call for people to respect their privacy and described the incident as "deeply distressing".
Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are yet taken place.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.