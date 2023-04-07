Sheffield: Woman hit by car named after boy, 12, arrested
A woman who died after being hit by a car in Sheffield on Wednesday has been described as a "warm, loving" pillar of her community.
Marcia Grant, 60, died at the scene after being found seriously injured in the Greenhill area of the city at about 19:10 BST.
A 12-year-old boy remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article, South Yorkshire Police said.
Mrs Grant's family released a statement describing her as a "warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community".
"Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit," they said, asking for privacy as they try to cope with "this enormous loss".
A formal identification and post-mortem examination are yet to take place, police said in a statement.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, earlier said: "This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."