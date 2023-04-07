Abandoned pet becomes award-winning South Yorkshire Police dog
An abandoned dog found wandering the streets has become an award-winning, crime-fighting canine.
PD Buzz was picked up in Bradford and taken to a rescue centre in Barnsley, where he showed his crime-fighting potential, South Yorkshire Police said.
In 12 months of service he has helped officers with 26 arrests, 71 pursuits and 38 missing person searches.
His handler PC Ashley Green said their first year together had been "amazing".
PD Buzz was microchipped when he was first found but his registered owner avoided all contact and did not want their dog, according to a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson.
Since joining the force, Buzz has won South Yorkshire Police's Animal of the Year award and the force said he has "excelled in his policing career" so far.
PC Green said: "Over the past year Buzz has gone from strength, showing that he was made to be a police dog.
"Our relationship is strong, and I trust him to protect me. His rough start in life hasn't impacted on his loyalty and power to protect, we respect each other and face everything as a team."
