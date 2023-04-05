Rotherham skateboard and arts festival returns
A skateboarding, BMX and art festival returns to Rotherham on Wednesday.
The event includes live music and performances by professional skateboarders and BMX riders.
A roller skate rink, two arenas for skateboarding and BMX riding, a market and arts workshops will also feature in the Uplift Festival.
The free festival runs until Friday and is aimed at young people and families, with the majority of events and music scheduled from 11:00 BST to 16:30.
Team GB skateboarder Alex DeCunha will be at the Effingham Square Skate Arena alongside Tommy Corbridge and Adam Kay and professional BMX riders Antonio Smallwood and Brandon Steele each day from 14:30 to 15:30.
There will be live music every day of the festival from bands including Blood Stained Reputation, Paper Scenes and Black Spiders, who will be Friday's headline act.
Artists Ed Syder, Natasha Clarke and Phil Padfield will run workshop activities.
An interactive zone run by The Actual Reality Arcade will feature life-sized obstacle courses inspired by classic video games.
Events take place in All Saints' Square, College Street, Effingham Street and Effingham Square.
Rotherham will become the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025.
