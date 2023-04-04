Sheffield teacher banned for inappropriate pupil relationship
A teacher at a private school for girls has been banned from the profession after admitting an inappropriate relationship with a pupil.
Andrew Thomas was an English teacher at Sheffield High School for Girls when concerns were raised in May 2021.
The Teaching Regulation Authority found he had emailed the pupil, using names such as "Fuzzy Eyes" and "starlet".
He also gave her a lift in his car without following procedure and failed to record one-to-one online meetings.
The panel found his failure to maintain "appropriate professional boundaries" with the pupil, known as Pupil A, amounted to "unacceptable professional conduct".
In relation to offering Pupil A a lift, Mr Thomas, 49, told the panel he had "stupidly thought because I had another member of staff present, I would be ok".
Personal messages
However the panel heard that he had not sought permission from senior members of staff in line with school procedure.
A report from the authority, which was published last week, found Mr Thomas had one-to-one contact with Pupil A outside of school hours via Google Meet on one or more occasions.
It also stated he had given her his mobile number, and sent messages discussing her personal life.
The panel, which met on 22 March and published their report on Friday, found the teacher had failed to report or record that Pupil A was vulnerable and/or required additional support or that communications with her were becoming inappropriate.
It was also noted that the pupil had emailed him saying "I love you" in or around February 2021.
Mr Thomas admitted the allegations - apart from a denial that the pupil was vulnerable - and admitted that they amount to unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
John Knowles, from the Teaching Regulation Authority, said he had decided to ban Mr Thomas from teaching indefinitely, though he may apply for the ban to be lifted after two years.
Outlining the decision Mr Knowles said Mr Thomas' behaviour "fell significantly short of the standard of behaviour expected of a teacher" and "showed a fundamental disregard for the School's policies and procedures including those relating to safeguarding".
