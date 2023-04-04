Standing at the Sky's Edge musical moves to London's West End
Sheffield-based musical Standing at the Sky's Edge will transfer to London's West End in February.
The show, which was named best new musical at Sunday's Olivier Awards, tells the story of three families who live at the Park Hill council estate.
It was written by Chris Bush with music by Richard Hawley and opened at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in 2019.
The show finished a run at the National Theatre in London in March and will move to the Gillian Lynne Theatre.
The production won the best new musical prize at the Olivier Awards.
Mr Hawley also won an Olivier, alongside musical director Tom Deering, for best original score or orchestration for the show.
Mr Hawley said: "In all honesty I never really thought this story would leave the inside of our minds but to see it blossom and grow from a heartfelt set of ideas exchanged in a Sheffield pub to sell out shows at the Crucible and National theatres every single night has been a very powerful experience.
"This would've been more than enough for me to say the least, but the West End? Next you'll be telling me Sheffield Wednesday are going up this season!"
Ms Bush said she was "absolutely thrilled that we'll get to introduce Park Hill to a whole new set of audiences in 2024".
Director Robert Hastie added that the transfer to the Gillian Lynne was "the perfect theatre for this story's next chapter".
