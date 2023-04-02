Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Council considers leasing closed airport from Peel
Doncaster Council could lease a recently-closed airport from its owners under plans being considered.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) was wound down by owners Peel L&P in November 2022, citing the financial viability of the site.
At a meeting later this month, the council is set to discuss ringfencing more than £3m for a compulsory purchase order to buy the airport.
Peel had recently offered a lease of the airport, the council said.
The council hopes to reopen the site after its closure last year affected about 800 jobs.
The order to potentially buy DSA from Peel is expected to initially cost up to £3.1m in legal costs.
A report looking at what can be done to reopen the airport is set to be discussed at a cabinet meeting on 12 April.
The area around the airport would also see a cluster of businesses grow to compliment the site, the council said.
There had been "credible financial offers to purchase" DSA, which have not been accepted by Peel, it said.
The council added that a potential longer-term lease of the site was also being considered and discussed.
Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said the fight for the airport "is not over" and she still hopes an agreement will be reached with Peel.
"The acquisition process will take time and it will not be cheap," she said.
"However, this airport has the potential to be the jewel in the crown of the Doncaster and South Yorkshire economy.
"It is an investment in the future of this great city and the region."
It comes as the charity which looks after the former bomber Vulcan XH558 said its lease to keep the aircraft at the airport had been extended until the end of the year.
Peel L&P has been contacted by the BBC for comment.
