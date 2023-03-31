Anthony Sumner murder: Teenager and man sentenced for killing
A teenage boy and a man convicted of murder after a fatal street stabbing have been described as "evil, callous and cruel" by police.
Anthony Sumner, 42, died after the attack in Sheffield, just before midnight on 29 July 2021.
Boe Barton, now 17, was found guilty of murder in June 2022. He was jailed for 18 years at Sheffield Crown Court.
Richard Sampson, 50, was found guilty of murder on Thursday and was told he will spend at least 28 years in prison.
The teenager, who was 15 at the time of the attack, can now be named after reporting restrictions were lifted following Friday's sentencing.
The court heard witnesses had reported seeing two men wearing balaclavas walking away from the scene of the attack on Windy House Lane.
Sampson, who was given a life sentence. was later arrested at a friend's address, where officers found evidence linking him to the scene of the crime.
Barton handed himself in to police the following day.
Det Insp John Fitzgibbons of South Yorkshire Police said: "The actions of Sampson and Barton were evil, callous and cruel and I am pleased that the juries have found them guilty of their crimes."
"While the guilty verdicts will not bring Anthony back to his family, I hope the end of legal proceedings against both defendants can bring some closure to all that knew and loved him," he added.
