Girl, 9, violently pushed at Sheffield N-Dubz gig - police
A nine-year-old girl was "violently pushed" at an N-Dubz concert by a man who went on to threaten the child's father, police have said.
The incident happened at Sheffield's Motorpoint Arena when the group played on 18 November.
South Yorkshire Police say the incident happened between 22:00 and 22:30 GMT.
PC Karen Liles said: "An evening that should have been one of enjoyment for a little girl turned into a frightening experience."
Officers believe the man pictured may be able to help them with their inquiries.
