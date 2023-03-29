Fresh appeal on Sheffield car wash shooting anniversary
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a car wash in Sheffield last year have made a fresh appeal.
Lamar Leroy Griffiths, 21, was shot at the Diamond Hand Car Wash, in Burngreave, on 29 March 2022.
A number of arrests have been made and two men have been charged with assisting an offender.
To mark the first anniversary of the shooting, police have released images of a cyclist and two vehicles they want to trace.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell said Mr Griffiths had been sitting in a blue BMW parked inside the car wash when a Ford Fiesta pulled up nearby.
"We know two suspects ran from the Fiesta into the car wash and several shots were fired towards the BMW, fatally injuring Lamar.
"This happened at a busy time of day, and we know there will be people out there with information about what happened that are yet to come forward and speak with us."
She said the force was releasing images of a cyclist and some vehicles that they believe were travelling close to the Fiesta.
"If any of these vehicles are yours, please get in touch," she said.
Prior to police arriving at the scene Mr Griffith was taken to hospital in a taxi where he was pronounced dead, the Fiesta was found on fire in the Darnall area.
Abdul Hakim, 24, of Spring Lane, Sheffield, and Nasser Nashir, 32, of Kirton Road, Sheffield, have both been charged with assisting an offender and remanded in custody.
A 25-year-old man remains on police bail after being arrested earlier this month on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
"We believe that a number of suspects remain outstanding, and we also believe that crucial pieces of information are held within the community," Ms Bowell said.
"Someone must know something."
