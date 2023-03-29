Operation Stovewood: Brothers appear in court on child sex abuse charges
Three brothers have appeared in court charged with raping and sexually abusing four girls in Sheffield.
Amar, 38, Kamar, 36, and Kamran Ilyas, 35, have been charged with a total of 29 offences by the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood.
The charges relate to the alleged sexual abuse of underage girls between 2003 and 2007.
They were bailed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 26 April after a hearing at the city's magistrates' court.
Amar Ilyas, of Altlow Close, Chesterfield, faces 20 charges, including 12 counts of rape and three of indecent assault.
Kamar Ilyas, also of Altow Close, is charged with five offences including one count of rape, while Kamran Ilyas, of Altow Close, faces four charges of engaging in sexual activity with a child.
Operation Stovewood is the NCA's inquiry into historic child sex abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.
