Sex Education star to visit site of new Sheffield hospital garden
Sex Education star George Robinson is to return to the hospital where he spent 10 months in rehabilitation following a life-changing rugby injury.
The British actor will visit the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital later.
He will meet patients and cast his thumbprint for an artwork which will be displayed in a new therapeutic garden.
Robinson is a patron for Horatio's Garden, the charity behind the space.
The charity enlists leading designers to create garden sanctuaries to nurture patients' wellbeing after spinal injuries.
Robinson, who starred as Isaac Goodwin in Netflix's series, suffered a severe spinal injury during a rugby match in Cape Town when he was 17.
He was left quadriplegic following the accident, which happened during a school tour of South Africa in 2015.
Horatio's Garden said its "beautiful, accessible and therapeutic" space at the Princess Royal would be used by more than 360 patients a year, as well as thousands of outpatients and hundreds of NHS staff, after it opens in 2024.
It has been designed by three-time RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winners Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, who based their plans on Sheffield's landscapes and industrial heritage and are working with Yorkshire stonewallers and cutlers to create features for the garden.
Robinson, who went to Stamford School, in Lincolnshire, will visit the car park space where the garden is to be created.
The actor, a new appeals patron for Horatio's Garden, will have a cast of this thumbprint taken as part of an initiative to collect thousands of prints for an artwork to displayed in the space.
The garden's design will first be displayed as a show garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.
