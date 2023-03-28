Man charged with attempted murder after Rotherham shooting
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 22-year-old was injured in a shooting in Rotherham.
Police were called at around 14:30 GMT on Saturday 18 March to reports of a shooting on Winifred Street.
The male victim was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, South Yorkshire Police said.
Abdullah Ishaq, 21, of Doncaster Road, has been charged with attempted murder and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 21 April.
Police also renewed their appeal for information, including from anyone who saw a black Audi A3 believed to have been parked nearby at the time.
