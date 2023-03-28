M180: Road defect leads to long delays on motorway near Doncaster
A bridge joint needing "immediate repair" has led to drivers being delayed by more than two hours on a Yorkshire motorway.
Lane closures have been put in place for two out of the three lanes on the M180 because of the damage.
The defect is westbound at the junction for the M18 near Thorne, Doncaster, National Highways said.
There are seven miles of congestion with drivers being told to expect long delays.
