Parson Cross: Second arrest over arson attack at house
- Published
A second man has been arrested in connection with an arson attack which left three people in hospital.
A six-year-old girl, a woman, 47, and man, 42, were injured in the fire in Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross, Sheffield, on 21 March.
A 29-year-old man from Rotherham has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life, South Yorkshire Police said on Monday.
A 31-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested last Thursday.
Both men have been released on conditional bail, the force added.
A spokesperson said they were keen to speak to anyone with information.
"As well as witnesses to the incident itself, we are keen to speak to those who have CCTV footage which may have captured the lead-up to or aftermath of the arson.
"We are also keen to speak to anybody who was driving down Wordsworth Avenue at the time who might have dash cam footage from their vehicle that captured anything that might help us."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.