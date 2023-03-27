Man arrested after woman raped in Doncaster city centre
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in an alleyway in a city centre.
A woman, aged in her 30s, reported being assaulted near Hall Gate in Doncaster at about 05:00 BST on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.
A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is being questioned in custody.
The force is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
