Sheffield man Tahir Razaq jailed after drug-driving on wrong side of M1
- Published
A speeding driver high on crack cocaine drove the wrong way down the M1 during a 90mph police chase, a court heard.
Tahir Razaq's car was flagged as having links to organised crime when police tried to stop him in Rotherham on 13 January last year.
But the 42-year-old failed to pull over and led officers on a pursuit, which only ended when he drove onto the M1 on the wrong side of the carriageway.
He was jailed for 18 months for dangerous driving and other offences.
Razaq, of Ribston Place, Sheffield, had driven through traffic lights, reaching 90mph on a 40mph road, Sheffield Crown Court was told.
South Yorkshire Police officer PC Michael Ramsden used "tactical contact" to stop Razaq's car, but even then he attempted to run away.
The officer said: "He was high on drugs and completely unremorseful of the danger he had posed to innocent road users."
He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed limit and other motoring offences.
Along with his jail term, he was disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.
