Barnsley woman seriously hurt by own car in burglary
- Published
A woman was left seriously injured after thieves ran her over as she tried to stop them stealing her car.
The 71-year-old had returned home to St Helens Close in Thurnscoe, near Barnsley, on Wednesday evening to find two men trying to take the car.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman was left with "significant injuries" after she was hit by the vehicle.
She remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital, a spokesperson for the force added.
According to police, the two suspects then left in a separate red vehicle, which detectives are trying to trace.
Det Ch Insp Ben Wood said: "This was a horrifying incident involving an elderly woman who was trying to stop a crime being committed, but has been left seriously injured in hospital.
"Her family are understandably distressed and I want to ensure we do everything we can to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.
"My plea is to the community. If you know who was involved in this terrible crime then I urge you to contact us."
Police have also urged anyone with dash-cam footage from around the time of the incident to get in touch.
