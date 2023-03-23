Man in balaclava steals seven-year-old boy's bike in Sheffield
A seven-year-old boy had his bike stolen by a man wearing a balaclava, police have said.
Officers said the theft happened near a basketball court off Woodrove Avenue, Sheffield, at about 17:30 GMT on 16 March.
The bike is described as a black BMX with red handlebars.
The thief, said to be 6ft tall and of stocky build, had been walking a Staffordshire bull terrier, South Yorkshire Police said.
He wore a green coat with the hood up, a cap, dark trousers and pink striped socks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
